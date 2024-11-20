Maharashtra Election 2024: Anil Parab Demands Action Against Neelam Gorhe for Luring Voters With Coupons and Gifts (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Parab has raised serious allegations against Neelam Gorhe, claiming that she distributed coupons to voters, asking them to vote in a particular way with the promise of receiving gifts the next day. Parab condemned the act, stating that such tactics to influence voters were unethical. He further demanded that Gorhe be suspended from her position and that the Governor take appropriate action. Additionally, Parab called for the police to register a case against Gorhe, following the confiscation of the alleged gifts. The controversy has sparked political debate on fair electoral practices.

Ghore eariler had asserted that the introduction of the 'Ladli Bahin' scheme has fostered trust among women voters in the state government, and that the Mahayuti alliance is confident of securing a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.Gorhe highlighted the increasing awareness among women voters, particularly about the Ladli Bahin scheme. "There is significant awareness among women in Maharashtra this year. There is widespread discussion about the Ladli Bahin scheme. Women workers are being sent to every household in 40 constituencies to inform people about the achievements of the Mahayuti government. Our workers have already visited 30,000 homes. Women were eagerly waiting for these workers to come, and now they have developed trust in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. We are confident of winning the majority," she said. Gorhe also criticised the opposition for attempting to "defame" the state government.

The Maharashtra election season is in full swing, as voting in the state's election to 288 assembly seats is underway. As the days roll out, more people are expected to use to join the queue and cast their ballot, to exercise their adult franchise. A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray, with intense competition between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).