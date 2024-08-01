Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP and Shinde Sena Clash Over Andheri East Candidacy

Assembly elections are scheduled in the state this October, and political parties are ramping up their preparations. It is predicted that the BJP and Shinde Sena will join forces for this seat. Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma's wife, Sankavati Sharma, recently joined the Shinde Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Shinde Sena has begun preparations for this constituency. The Andheri East seat belongs to the Shinde Sena, and Sankavati Sharma is a likely candidate. Meanwhile, Andheri West BJP MLA Amit Satam predicts that the BJP will contest and win the Andheri East seat, possibly fielding former corporator Murji Patel. This sets the stage for a potential dispute between the BJP and Shinde Sena over this seat. Murji Patel, known as Kaka in the constituency, is also gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections. He is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the by-election following the death of Uddhav Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, BJP's Murji Patel withdrew his candidacy. In the October 2022 by-election, Rituja Latke won by 66,530 votes. Uddhav Sena is now making strong preparations to maintain its 15-year stronghold in this constituency. There is speculation whether party chief Uddhav Thackeray will re-nominate MLA Rituja Latke or introduce a new face, such as Uddhav Sena's Andheri East assembly organizer, Pramod Sawant.

The potential conflict between BJP and Shinde Sena over the Andheri East seat, along with the competition for the candidacy in this constituency, has drawn significant attention from both rulers and opponents.