Maharashtra Election 2024: CM Shinde Cast His Vote; Assures Mahayuti Will Form Govt With Majority

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exercised his right to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, joining early voters at polling station. After casting his vote, Shinde expressed confidence on his party's victory. a CM Eknath Shinde said, "Today is the festival of democracy and everyone should participate and vote and this will strengthen Maharashtra, democracy. People have not forgotten what happened in 2019, the mandate was for Mahayuti but Mahayuti could not form the government."

He further said, "People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and have also seen our 2.5 years of rule. We started the development that they had stopped. We started many schemes including Ladli Behna... Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority. "The Maharashtra election season is in full swing, as voting in the state's election to 288 assembly seats is underway. As the days roll out, more people are expected to use to join the queue and cast their ballot, to exercise their adult franchise. A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray, with intense competition between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).