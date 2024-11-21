Maharashtra Election 2024: Congress' Arif Naseem Khan Seeks FIR Against CM Shinde for Election Code Breach

Chandivali witnessed high political drama on polling day as Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan sought action against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allegedly violating the election code of conduct. Khan accused Shinde of holding a roadshow in the constituency on the day of voting.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Khan alleged that Shinde, accompanied by Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Lande, conducted a roadshow from Kajupada Ghas Compound to St. Jude High School in Kurla’s Kajupada area at 3:08 PM. This act, he claimed, was a breach of the model code of conduct, which prohibits candidates from entering constituencies other than their own within 48 hours of polling day.

Later in the evening, Khan visited the Saki Naka police station to demand the registration of an FIR against Shinde and Lande. He accused them of canvassing and soliciting votes by interacting with party workers and voters during the roadshow. However, no FIR or legal action had been initiated by the police at the time.

Khan’s complaint, submitted through his chief polling agent Ganesh Chavan, urged the Returning Officer to take immediate action and direct the Saki Naka police to file an FIR under Section 171 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act for unauthorized entry and violation of the code.

The Chandivali constituency, known for its socio-economic diversity with areas like Hiranandani Gardens and Kurla’s slums, saw an intense contest between Shiv Sena's incumbent MLA Dilip Lande and Congress' Arif Naseem Khan.

Meanwhile, the exit poll results released on Thursday has predicted advantage to Mahayuti in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The alliance between BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to retain power in the state, according to pollsters.