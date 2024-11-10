Maharashtra Election 2024: Congress MP Praniti Shinde Slams BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik Over Provocative Comments on Women

A recent incident in Ujalaiwadi, Kolhapur sparked controversy after BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik made a provocative statement about women attending Congress rallies. Allegedly, Mahadik remarked that if women who had received financial aid under the "Ladki Bahini Yojana" (a women’s welfare scheme) attended Congress rallies, they should send photos of these women to him, and he would "take care of the arrangements." The statement caused widespread anger, with Congress MP Praniti Shinde condemning it, accusing Mahadik and the BJP of undermining women's safety.

Speaking at a rally for Congress candidate MLA Ruturaj Patil, Praniti Shinde criticized Mahadik's language and the BJP’s treatment of women. She highlighted the rise in crimes against young girls under the current government and accused the BJP of supporting dangerous elements. Shinde pointed out that women’s safety had been compromised during their rule. Ruturaj Patil, the Congress candidate, focused on his consistent work for women in his constituency over the past five years, emphasizing that their support and blessings would be key to his success. Other speakers, including former Sarpanch Uttam Ambwadekar, former District Council Vice-President Shashikant Khot, and district bank director Smita Gawli, also expressed their solidarity with Patil.

Praniti Shinde also praised Ruturaj Patil's approachability, noting the overwhelming crowd at the women’s rally as a sign of his impending victory. She further commended his efforts to engage with employees in the legislative assembly, which showcased his commitment to the people.

In response to Mahadik’s controversial remarks, Praniti Shinde demanded that a video of his statement be shown to the public. After the video was aired, she strongly denounced his words and reiterated her criticism of the BJP’s stance on women's issues.