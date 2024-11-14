Maharashtra  Election 2024: ED Conducts Raids in Mumbai, Malegaon & Nashik in Alleged Cash-For-Votes Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at 23 locations across Maharashtra and Gujarat in connection with a suspected cash-for-votes scheme. The raids are being carried out in Ahmedabad (13 locations), Surat (3), Malegaon (2), and Mumbai (5), under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation stems from an FIR filed by Malegaon Police against Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman, a local tea and cold drink vendor, and his associates. The complaint alleges that the complainant's bank account was misused for unauthorized transactions, raising suspicions that the money was being funneled for electoral purposes.

Further allegations suggest that Meman, the main accused, obtained KYC details (such as PAN and Aadhaar) from several individuals to open bank accounts at the Nashik Merchant Cooperative Bank. He reportedly told the individuals that he needed the accounts to start a corn business and collect funds from farmers. The ED continues its investigation into these claims as the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections draw closer.

A series of more than 2,500 transactions and around 170 bank branches spread in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal are under the scanner of the ED as funds have either been deposited or withdrawn from these accounts under scanner, the sources said.



The agency suspects that the accused may be using these funds to divert and route funds for some people and companies for money laundering and Hawala trade by misusing the banking credentials of common people by using them as 'mule' accounts. The angle of misusing the accounts for electoral malpractice are also been looked at. However, no such inputs have been gathered so far, the sources said. The agency is looking for the main accused Siraj Ahmed. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had recently flagged this instance in Malegaon calling it a case of 'Vote Jihad scam' where cash was allegedly given to voters in lieu of votes during the forthcoming polls.