Maharashtra Election 2024: Eknath Shinde Reveals The real Reason Behind Ashok Chavan Joining BJP, Says....

Battle for the assembly elections is intensifying in the state, with all political parties campaigning vigorously. In the midst of this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has commented on the entry of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, formerly of the Congress, into the BJP. Speaking at a campaign meeting of the Mahayuti in Nanded, Shinde said, "Congress defeated Babasaheb twice in the elections. Now, Ashok Chavan has come to us. He joined us because he did not align with the ideas of the Congress."

Shinde further emphasized, "By bringing him into our fold, the strength of both the district and the Mahayuti has increased. He came to us because he no longer understood the Congress' ideology. Congress caused a lot of trouble for Babasaheb. Babasaheb himself had said, 'Congress is a house of leeches, stay away from it.' Ashok Chavan heard this message loud and clear."

At the same gathering, Shinde reiterated, "As long as the sun and the moon exist, Babasaheb's Constitution will remain intact."

Also Read: Sharad Pawar Responds Strongly to Devendra Fadnavis' 'Vote Jihad' Allegations Against MVA

Shinde also assured his audience that certain programs would remain unaffected regardless of political shifts. "My dear sisters, my beloved brothers, all of you are dear to me. Will you do one thing for me? Tell the other sisters in your department that no matter who comes, the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' will not be closed," he urged.

In a direct attack on the opposition, Shinde added, "Now, the same people who opposed us will come to you and promise Rs. 3,000. But where will they get this money from? Are they in government? They made promises in Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Himachal, but after getting elected, they claimed there was no money. They started asking the Centre and Prime Minister Modi for help. These deceivers and liars spread false narratives. They falsely claimed that the Constitution would be changed, reservations would be removed, and they scared the people—Muslims, Christians, Sikhs—spreading fear and lies."