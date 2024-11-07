Maharashtra Election 2024: Jalna Independent Candidate Mangesh Sable Withdraws from Elections, Cites Manoj Jarange Patil’s Influence

Manoj Dada, you are ordering me to step down, and this is deeply painful for me. I have taken on many crimes for the benefit of society. While working honestly, what exactly went wrong for us? In light of your decision, while preparing for election campaigns, I am now withdrawing from the election, this is the announcement I made via Facebook Live on Wednesday at 5 PM, directed at Manoj Jarange Patil, said independent candidate Mangesh Sable.

Mangesh Sable, the Sarpanch of Gevrai Paiga, has been in the news for his movements over the past few years, especially for demanding reservations for the Maratha community. He contested the elections as an independent candidate from the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency and received a total of 1.5 lakh votes. The highest number of votes, 41,343, came from the Sillod Assembly constituency, while 39,383 votes came from the Fulambri constituency. During the assembly election, Sable had met Manoj Jarange Patil multiple times, hoping for his candidacy for the Fulambri constituency.

In a video prepared for the villagers, Mangesh Sable, contesting as an independent candidate from the Fulambri constituency, made a Facebook Live announcement at 5 PM on Wednesday. In the video, he said, "Even though I am fighting as an independent candidate, Manoj Dada, you are ordering me to step down, and I do not understand this. Your order is preventing me from winning, so I am now withdrawing from the election."