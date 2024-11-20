Maharashtra Election 2024: Shiv Sena and Sameer Bhujbal’s Supporters Engage in Violent Confrontation in Nandgaon Over Voter Transport (Watch Video)

In a dramatic and intense confrontation in the Nandgaon Assembly Constituency, a violent clash broke out between the groups of independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal and Shiv Sena Thackeray group candidate Suhas Kande. The incident escalated when Sameer Bhujbal intercepted a bus transporting voters brought by Suhas Kande, blocking the vehicle by parking cars horizontally. This led to a direct confrontation between the two groups, with a serious threat of violence.

As tensions between the groups reached a boiling point, Suhas Kande approached the scene and, in a fit of rage, directly threatened to kill Sameer Bhujbal. "Today, your murder is fixed," Kande allegedly told Bhujbal. The words sent shockwaves through the Nandgaon constituency and heightened the already tense political atmosphere.

The incident occurred on the Nandgaon-Manmad road, where Bhujbal had made it clear that he would not allow the voters to be transported under any circumstances. Following the confrontation, the workers of both candidates clashed violently, and police intervention was required to de-escalate the situation. The voters who had been stopped by Sameer Bhujbal’s actions were visibly frustrated, expressing their anger at the disruption of the voting process. “Don’t waste our time, don’t deprive us of voting,” they told the police. “Check our Aadhaar cards we are from here, not from Bihar. We were only stopping for food; don’t test our patience.”

Also Read: Sharad Pawar Dismisses Bitcoin Scam Allegations Against Supriya Sule and Nana Patole as Baseless

What did Chhagan Bhujbal Said?

Chhagan Bhujbal, Sameer’s father and senior NCP leader, weighed in on the incident, calling attention to the larger issues at play. He accused Suhas Kande’s supporters of bringing thousands of outsiders to the constituency, allegedly including the notorious criminal Sachin Mankar, who reportedly arrived armed with a pistol.

Chhagan Bhujbal criticized the police for their handling of the situation, claiming that Mankar was allowed to leave the scene after making threats. "How can the police behave like this? If this bullying continues, there will be bloodshed," he warned. Bhujbal held the police responsible for the escalating tensions and suggested that if such behavior persisted, they would also be ready to confront it. He emphasized that Sameer Bhujbal was running for office against such intimidation and bullying tactics.