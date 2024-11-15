Maharashtra Election 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Unity Against Dictatorship, Ready to Sort Differences Through Talks

Uddhav Thackeray, speaking to the public in Sillod, called on BJP workers to unite against what he referred to as dictatorship, hooliganism, and repression. He indicated a willingness to engage in discussions with BJP members despite their political differences, suggesting a more conciliatory approach. Thackeray stressed that the upcoming election is focused on defeating what he termed "traitors," addressing corruption, and creating a safe environment for everyone.

He specifically criticized Minister Abdul Sattar, comparing him to other controversial figures and pointing out allegations of land grabbing against him. Thackeray provided a list of these accusations and promised thorough investigations and appropriate actions if he gains power. He claimed that certain "traitors" are misusing their positions of authority and remain unfulfilled despite holding ministerial roles, pledging to take legal action against them.

Thackeray encouraged BJP workers in Sillod to join the campaign against Sattar, emphasizing the importance of unity to ensure his defeat. He pointed out that the values and culture of Shiv Sena are unique. He also noted the presence of Muslim women at the event, highlighting the alleged exploitation of land and public resources under Sattar's influence.

Recognizing past mistakes, Thackeray urged the community to take this opportunity to prevent fear and violence from prevailing. He criticized the low prices for soybeans and assured farmers that under his leadership, they would receive fair compensation. He concluded by stressing the need to ensure fair prices for farmers and laborers, reaffirming his commitment to their well-being.