Maharashtra Election Result 2024: BJP Leads in 105 Constituencies

The BJP is leading in 105 constituencies, showcasing strong momentum across Maharashtra. Prominent candidates include Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is ahead by 3,013 votes in Malabar Hill, and Rahul Narvekar, leading by 4,515 votes in Colaba. In Bandra East, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Varun Sardesai is mounting a strong challenge, leading over NCP’s Zeeshan Siddique.

In Belapur, BJP's Manda Mhatre is leading by 2,800 votes after five rounds of counting. With 158 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 121 for the MVA, the BJP seems on track to secure a clear majority, positioning itself to potentially form the government independently.

Also Read| Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 288 Assembly Constituencies, Who Will Win Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The counting of votes for the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra is currently underway, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance taking a significant lead in the first round on Saturday, November 23. According to news reports, the BJP is leading in over 93 seats across the state. With this momentum, the Mahayuti alliance has surpassed the magic number of 145 seats needed to form a government. Early trends also show that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers are leading in their respective constituencies.



