Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Amit Shah Reacts On BJP's Historic Win In Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for the "historic victory" of the Mahayuti alliance in the state polls and said that by giving such a huge mandate to the NDA, people have shut shops of "fake well-wishers of the Constitution".Shah also thanked the people of Jharkhand for blessing the BJP with the highest percentage of votes.

"Jai Maharashtra! Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate," the Union minister said in a post on X in Hindi and Marathi. "By giving such a huge mandate to the Mahayuti alliance amidst illusion and lies, the people have closed the shops of those who are fake well-wishers of the Constitution. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtra resident," he said.The victory of the Mahayuti alliance is the victory of "politics of performance" of the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

देशभर में हुए उपचुनावों में विजयी होने वाले NDA के सभी प्रत्याशियों को बधाई देता हूँ।



प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में देश विकास और विश्वास के सुंदर कालखंड का साक्षी बन रहा है। लोकसभा चुनाव, हरियाणा या महाराष्ट्र के विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ ही उपचुनावों में NDA की… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2024

The BJP-led alliance has won in 232 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress-led alliance is ahead in just 47 seats.After the Mahayuti secured a landslide majority in Maharashtra, comfortably breaching the 145 majority mark, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, said the results are not according to their expectations.He commented on the BJP's winning performance and said, "A few years back JP Nadda had said only one party will remain, it's seems like they are moving in the same direction, one party one nation."With a victory secured in Maharashtra, the BJP received a shot in the arm ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls next year, with its local leaders saying the party is now set to dethrone the AAP government in the national capital with a massive win.