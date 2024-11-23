Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Counting of Votes Begins in All 288 Constituencies; Mahayuti Ahead on 8 Seats

In the early leads, the Mahayuti alliance is ahead on eight seats in early trends, while the opposition MVA bloc is at a close second and leading on five seats. The counting of postal ballots is currently underway.

The counting of votes for all 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra has begun, in which Mahayuti alliance, including Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Aji Pawar's NCP and BJP, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP.

Counting of votes for #JharkhandElection2024 and #MaharashtraElection2024 begins.



Counting for Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha by-elections also begins; counting for Assembly by-elections begins too.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%, 5% highest voting since 1995on, with the lowest polling in Mumbai City and the highest in Gadchiroli. The BJP contested on 149 seats, Shiv Sena on 81 seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded 59 candidates. In the MVA, Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena UBT 95 and NCP-SP 86.