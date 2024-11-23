Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Among Top 10 Leaders with Huge Victory Margins

November 23, 2024

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Among Top 10 Leaders with Huge Victory Margins

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), has achieved a decisive victory in Maharashtra, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — a coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP — has suffered a significant defeat in the state assembly elections. Among the victorious leaders, many have delivered commanding wins, defeating their opponents by margins exceeding 100,000 votes. 

Here is a list of the top 10 leaders who secured the largest victories:

ConstituencyCandidatePartyVictory Margin
SataraShivendraraje BhonsleBJP142,124 votes
ParliDhananjay MundeNCP140,224 votes
BaramatiAjit PawarNCP100,899 votes
Kopari-PachpakhadiEknath ShindeShiv Sena120,717 votes
KothrudChandrakant PatilBJP112,041 votes
ChinchwadPandurang JagtapBJP103,865 votes
MavalSunil ShelkeNCP108,565 votes
Mumbra-KalwaJitendra AwhadNCP96,228 votes
BorivaliSanjay UpadhyayBJP100,257 votes
PusadIndranil NaikNCP90,769 votes
UdgirSanjay BansodeNCP93,214 votes

The Mahayuti Alliance has won 235 seats out of the total 288 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The BJP alone secured 133 seats. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were held on November 20 in a single-phase vote.

