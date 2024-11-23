Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Among Top 10 Leaders with Huge Victory Margins
November 23, 2024
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), has achieved a decisive victory in Maharashtra, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — a coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP — has suffered a significant defeat in the state assembly elections. Among the victorious leaders, many have delivered commanding wins, defeating their opponents by margins exceeding 100,000 votes.
Here is a list of the top 10 leaders who secured the largest victories:
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Victory Margin
|Satara
|Shivendraraje Bhonsle
|BJP
|142,124 votes
|Parli
|Dhananjay Munde
|NCP
|140,224 votes
|Baramati
|Ajit Pawar
|NCP
|100,899 votes
|Kopari-Pachpakhadi
|Eknath Shinde
|Shiv Sena
|120,717 votes
|Kothrud
|Chandrakant Patil
|BJP
|112,041 votes
|Chinchwad
|Pandurang Jagtap
|BJP
|103,865 votes
|Maval
|Sunil Shelke
|NCP
|108,565 votes
|Mumbra-Kalwa
|Jitendra Awhad
|NCP
|96,228 votes
|Borivali
|Sanjay Upadhyay
|BJP
|100,257 votes
|Pusad
|Indranil Naik
|NCP
|90,769 votes
|Udgir
|Sanjay Bansode
|NCP
|93,214 votes
The Mahayuti Alliance has won 235 seats out of the total 288 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The BJP alone secured 133 seats. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were held on November 20 in a single-phase vote.
