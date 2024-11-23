Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Among Top 10 Leaders with Huge Victory Margins

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), has achieved a decisive victory in Maharashtra, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — a coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP — has suffered a significant defeat in the state assembly elections. Among the victorious leaders, many have delivered commanding wins, defeating their opponents by margins exceeding 100,000 votes.

Here is a list of the top 10 leaders who secured the largest victories:

Constituency Candidate Party Victory Margin Satara Shivendraraje Bhonsle BJP 142,124 votes Parli Dhananjay Munde NCP 140,224 votes Baramati Ajit Pawar NCP 100,899 votes Kopari-Pachpakhadi Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena 120,717 votes Kothrud Chandrakant Patil BJP 112,041 votes Chinchwad Pandurang Jagtap BJP 103,865 votes Maval Sunil Shelke NCP 108,565 votes Mumbra-Kalwa Jitendra Awhad NCP 96,228 votes Borivali Sanjay Upadhyay BJP 100,257 votes Pusad Indranil Naik NCP 90,769 votes Udgir Sanjay Bansode NCP 93,214 votes

The Mahayuti Alliance has won 235 seats out of the total 288 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The BJP alone secured 133 seats. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were held on November 20 in a single-phase vote.

