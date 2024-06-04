Maharashtra Election Results 2024: First Hour of Vote Counting Shows Tight Contest in Lok Sabha Seats

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has begun and Maharashtra saw a tight contest in the first hour of counting of votes. In the first hour, trends of 38 seats in Maharashtra have emerged, showing a rift between the Grand Alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. In the first hour, the Grand Alliance is leading in 20 seats, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 17 seats. Independents are leading in one seat.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes Begins on 48 Seats



In the first hour of trends, BJP is leading in 13 seats, Shiv Sena Thackeray group in 7, Congress in 6, NCP Sharad Pawar in 4, Shiv Sena Shinde group in 5, NCP Ajit Pawar group in 2 and independents in one seat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been the focus of the political circles in the country in this Lok Sabha election. The t polls that came out after the polling ended also indicated a tight contest, which has now raised curiosity about who gets the popular vote from the counting of votes taking place today. In Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP contested 28 seats, the Shiv Sena-Shinde group 15, the NCP's Ajit Pawar group four, and the NCP one. The Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction had contested 21 seats, the Congress 17, and the NaCongress Party's Sharad Pawar group 10 seats.

In Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP-led Grand Alliance had won 41 seats last time. At that time, the BJP had won 23 seats and the Shiv Sena 18. The NCP had won four seats and the Congress one. The AIMIM had also won one seat.