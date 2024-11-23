Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Secures Magic Figure; BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party in Early Trends

The counting of the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra is underway, and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken a significant lead in the first round on Saturday, November 23. According to news channels, the BJP is reportedly leading in more than 93 seats across the state. With this momentum, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the magic figure of 145 seats required to form a government. Early counting trends indicate that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers are also leading in their respective constituencies.

Out of the 288 seats, a coalition or alliance needs 145 to secure a majority and form the government. As the first votes have been tallied, the BJP appears to be leading in most districts, with the Mahayuti alliance racing ahead to secure almost 148 seats. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, has reportedly won 127 seats, while other parties and independents are leading in 13 constituencies, including two MNS candidates.

As of 9:00 am, the BJP is seen as the single largest party, leading in 93 constituencies. Within the Mahayuti alliance, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is leading in 30 seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction has a lead in 25 seats. In the Mahavikas Aghadi camp, Congress has taken the lead in 45 seats, the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) in 38, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction in 46. A close contest is unfolding between Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi, with independents and smaller parties poised to play a crucial role.

Election analysts predict that the role of independents and smaller parties could be significant in determining the final outcome. If their numbers increase, they may emerge as kingmakers. However, a clearer picture will emerge only after the final results are declared.

In Wadala constituency, senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Assembly MLA Kalidas Kolmkar, contesting for the 99th Assembly seat, is poised to register his first victory in this election. Kolmkar has taken a substantial lead of nearly 12,000 votes. Shraddha Jadhav, the candidate from the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), is trailing in this constituency.

With such dynamic developments, the Maharashtra Assembly elections are witnessing an intense and closely fought battle. Further updates are awaited as counting progresses.