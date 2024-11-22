Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA Will Get Complete Majority; Everyone Together Will Choose Next CM, Says Sanjay Raut

With the Maharashtra Assembly Election results set to be declared tomorrow, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) securing a clear majority. Speaking to the media, Raut stated that his party, in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar and Congress, anticipates victory in 160-165 constituencies.

Highlighting concerns over possible defections, Raut revealed that arrangements have been made to safeguard MLAs from external pressures. “The results will be out tomorrow. We are sure that we are going to get the majority. Around 160-165 of our MLAs will be elected. However, the 'Khokha walas' (a term often used to refer to alleged political brokers) might try to pressurize them, so we have made arrangements for them to stay together in a hotel,” he said.Raut also elaborated on the process of choosing a Chief Ministerial candidate, emphasizing the collective decision-making approach of the MVA. “Sharad Pawar, Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray will all play a role in selecting the Chief Minister. The MVA will get the complete majority, and we will make a unanimous decision. No formula has been finalized yet, but everyone will sit together and choose the CM,” he added.

While a majority of exit polls have predicted that Mahayuti will retain power, a few have favoured the MVA. The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145. The contest in Maharashtra is largely bipolar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress party.Voting was held across 1,00,186 polling stations in 52,789 locations on Wednesday. The voting percentage was 65 per cent, highest since 1995.