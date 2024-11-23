Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Raj Thackeray Reacts On Son Amit and MNS's Shocking Defeat In Assembly Polls

The much-awaited results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections have been declared, and the Grand Alliance (Mahayuti) has emerged victorious with a landslide win, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in disarray. The verdict marks a significant political shift in the state, with the MNS facing one of its worst electoral performances. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's efforts to rejuvenate the party fell flat, as all MNS candidates, including his son Amit Thackeray, suffered defeat from Mahim constituency. Amit, who contested from the Mahim constituency, stood third with 33,062 votes. The seat was won decisively by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant. Adding to the party's woes, the only MNS MLA, Raju Patil, also lost his seat, symbolizing a complete wipeout for the party in the Assembly. Prominent MNS leaders such as Bala Nandgaonkar, Avinash Jadhav, Gajanan Kale, and Mayuresh Wanjale also failed to secure victories, further compounding the party’s misery. Reacting to the dismal performance, Raj Thackeray shared a succinct yet poignant message on social media: "Unbelievable! That's all for now."

अविश्वसनीय ! तूर्तास एवढेच... — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) November 23, 2024

Amit Thackeray Responds to Mahim Constituency Loss

After his defeat in Mahim, Amit Thackeray expressed his sentiments through an emotional Facebook post:“For years, I have witnessed the struggles of people here for even basic necessities. Motivated by their resilience, I entered this election to bring change and development to Mahim. However, the people's decision reflects a different perspective, teaching me that I need to work harder and prove myself worthy of their trust.

This fight was never about political power but about standing as a committed worker for the people and Maharashtra’s future. My aim was to bring smiles and satisfaction to their lives. I will continue to strive for Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and the entire state. To those who voted for me, thank you for your trust—I assure you it won’t be in vain. This is just the beginning of a long journey, and together, we will achieve our goals.”

MNS' Political Future

The election results raise questions about the MNS' relevance in Maharashtra politics. Despite high-decibel campaigns led by Raj and Amit Thackeray, the party failed to make a mark. Political analysts suggest that the MNS may need a complete overhaul of its strategy and grassroots connect to regain voters’ confidence. With the Grand Alliance firmly in control and the MVA also struggling to find its footing, the results signify a challenging road ahead for smaller parties like the MNS in Maharashtra's evolving political landscape. The MNS, once a formidable force in Maharashtra politics, has seen its influence diminish over the past two state polls. After winning 13 seats in the 2009 polls, the party slumped to 1 win in the 2014 and the 2019 elections. This time, it failed to open its account despite contesting 125 seats and cornered just 1.5 per cent voteshare.