Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shaina NC Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai Ahead of Vote Counting (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai's Mumba Devi assembly seat, Shaina NC, was spotted outside Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of counting for Maharashtra assembly election 2024.Notably, Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009. The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of counting for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024pic.twitter.com/Ewo2I3opMX — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) won the majority. The alliance didn't last long, and the Shiv Sena pulled out, unleashing political turmoil in the state. The state saw three different chief ministers in the last five years: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena’s (SHS) Eknath Shinde.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP lost ground in Maharashtra. It won just 9 of the 28 seats it contested, compared to 23 of the 25 seats it contested in the 2019 general elections.Most exit poll results gave the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra. The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave Mahayuti 175-195 seats and the MVA only 85-112 seats. However, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted the MVA's victory with 150 seats, giving 121 seats to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and the MVA.