Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Supporters Place Bets of Lakhs, With a Promise to Shave Off Moustaches If They Lose

The ongoing assembly elections have sparked intense betting among supporters, with many challenging one another over the outcome. Some supporters have taken it so seriously that they’re not just challenging each other verbally, but are even making it official by filing affidavits to back up their bets.

This year's election saw intense campaigning focused on both local and state-level issues, with the rivalry reaching new heights as personal attacks were also thrown into the mix. After the voting, the political tension seemed to ease, but as the results approach, the competition has reignited. Supporters have begun challenging each other through bets, with wagers ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, and one person even betting a car worth Rs 30 lakh.

Also Read| Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 288 Assembly Constituencies, Who Will Win Mahayuti or Mahavikas Aghadi.

The bets being placed involve various stakes, including: