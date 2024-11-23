Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Face Off in 51 Seats
A decision on who will form the government in Maharashtra and which faction is the real Shiv Sena will be made today, 23 November 2024. The vote counting has already begun, and all are waiting for what will happen. In 2019, Eknath Shinde with a bunch of MLAs parted ways and formed a new government, and now the Maharashtra public will decide if he will form the government or not. In total, in 51 constituencies, Shiv Sena UBT and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be challenging and facing each other.
Everyone is curious about the results of the assembly elections. The counting of votes is taking place today, and the picture will be clear by afternoon as to whose side the results will be. In this, for the first time after the Shiv Sena split, both forces have come face to face in the assembly. There is a direct fight between the candidates of Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in 51 constituencies. Whose real Shiv Sena it is will be revealed by who wins this fight. This marks the first time the two rival groups are directly competing in the assembly elections since their split in 2019, when Shinde parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray, forming a new government with support from a section of MLAs. Now, the battle is on in 51 constituencies, with the two factions going head-to-head. By this afternoon, the results will clarify which faction garners public support and the legitimacy to claim the Shiv Sena's legacy.
Key Battlegrounds: The 51 Constituencies
The 51 constituencies span across Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, and Vidarbha. Here’s a breakdown of key contests:
Mumbai Division
Magathane: Prakash Surve vs. Udesh Patekar
Bhandup West: Ashok Patil vs. Ramesh Korgaonkar
Jogeshwari East: Manisha Waikar vs. Anant Nar
Dindoshi: Sanjay Nirupam vs. Sunil Prabhu
Chembur: Tukaram Kate vs. Prakash Fatarpekar
Mahim: Sada Saravankar vs. Mahesh Sawant
Byculla: Yamini Jadhav vs. Manoj Jamsutkar
Worli: Milind Deora vs. Aditya Thackeray
Vikhroli: Suvarna Karanje vs. Sunil Raut
Kurla: Mangesh Kudalkar vs. Praveena Morajkar
Andheri East: Murji Patel vs. Rituja Latke
Konkan Division
Kudal: Nilesh Rane vs. Vaibhav Naik
Ratnagiri: Uday Samant vs. Bala Mane
Rajapur: Kiran Samat vs. Rajan Salvi
Sawantwadi: Deepak Kesarkar vs. Rajan Teli
Mahad: Bharat Gogavale vs. Snehal Jagtap
Dapoli: Yogesh Kadam vs. Sanjay Kadam
Guhagar: Rajesh Bendal vs. Bhaskar Jadhav
Karjat: Mahendra Thorve vs. Nitin Sawant
Palghar: Rajendra Gavit vs. Jayendra Dubla
Ambernath: Balaji Kinikar vs. Rajesh Wankhede
Boisar: Vilas Tare vs. Vishwas Valvi
Bhiwandi Rural: Shantaram More vs. Mahadev Ghatal
Kalyan West: Vishwanath Bhoir vs. Sachin Basre
Kalyan Rural: Rajesh More vs. Subhash Bhoir
Ovala-Majiwada: Pratap Sarnaik vs. Naresh Manera
Kopri-Pachpakhadi: Eknath Shinde vs. Kedar Dighe
Marathwada Division
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West: Sanjay Shirsat vs. Raju Shinde
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central: Pradeep Jaiswal vs. Balasaheb Thorat
Parbhani: Anand Bharose vs. Rahul Patil
Sillod: Abdul Sattar vs. Suresh Bankar
Paithan: Vilas Bhumre vs. Datta Gorde
Kannada: Sanjana Jadhav vs. Udaysinh Rajput
Vaijapur: Ramesh Bornare vs. Dinesh Pardeshi
Dharashiv: Ajit Pingale vs. Kailas Patil
Umarga: Gyanraj Chougule vs. Praveen Swami
Kalamnuri: Santosh Bangar vs. Santosh Tarfe
North Maharashtra Division
Chopda: Chandrakant Sonawane vs. Prabhakar Sonawane
Nandgaon: Suhas Kande vs. Ganesh Dhatrak
Pachora: Kishore Patil vs. Vaishali Suryavanshi
Malegaon Bahya: Dada Bhuse vs. Advay Hire
Western Maharashtra Division
Barshi: Rajendra Raut vs. Dilip Sopal
Sangola: Shahaji Patil vs. Deepak Salunkhe
Radhanagari: Prakash Abitkar vs. K.P. Patil
Patan: Shambhuraj Desai vs. Harshal Kadam
Nevasa: Vitthalrao Langhe vs. Shankarrao Gadakh
Vidarbha Division
Buldhana: Sanjay Gaikwad vs. Jayshree Shelke
Mehkar: Sanjay Raimulkar vs. Siddharth Kharat
Balapur: Baliram Shiraskar vs. Nitin Deshmukh
Ramtek: Ashish Jaiswal vs. Vishal Barbate
Daryapur: Abhijit Adsul vs. Gajanan Lovete
Maharashtra Awaits a Defining Verdict
Historically, the Shiv Sena has held significant influence in Mumbai, Konkan, and Marathwada. The face-off in these regions will be crucial in determining which faction emerges stronger. Beyond mere electoral results, today’s outcome will shape the political identity of the Shiv Sena for years to come. Whose Shiv Sena is the "real" Shiv Sena? The voters' choice will answer this pressing question.