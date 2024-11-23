Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Face Off in 51 Seats

A decision on who will form the government in Maharashtra and which faction is the real Shiv Sena will be made today, 23 November 2024. The vote counting has already begun, and all are waiting for what will happen. In 2019, Eknath Shinde with a bunch of MLAs parted ways and formed a new government, and now the Maharashtra public will decide if he will form the government or not. In total, in 51 constituencies, Shiv Sena UBT and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be challenging and facing each other.

This marks the first time the two rival groups are directly competing in the assembly elections since their split in 2019, when Shinde parted ways with Uddhav Thackeray, forming a new government with support from a section of MLAs. Now, the battle is on in 51 constituencies, with the two factions going head-to-head. By this afternoon, the results will clarify which faction garners public support and the legitimacy to claim the Shiv Sena's legacy.

Key Battlegrounds: The 51 Constituencies

The 51 constituencies span across Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, and Vidarbha. Here’s a breakdown of key contests:

Mumbai Division

Magathane: Prakash Surve vs. Udesh Patekar

Bhandup West: Ashok Patil vs. Ramesh Korgaonkar

Jogeshwari East: Manisha Waikar vs. Anant Nar

Dindoshi: Sanjay Nirupam vs. Sunil Prabhu

Chembur: Tukaram Kate vs. Prakash Fatarpekar

Mahim: Sada Saravankar vs. Mahesh Sawant

Byculla: Yamini Jadhav vs. Manoj Jamsutkar

Worli: Milind Deora vs. Aditya Thackeray

Vikhroli: Suvarna Karanje vs. Sunil Raut

Kurla: Mangesh Kudalkar vs. Praveena Morajkar

Andheri East: Murji Patel vs. Rituja Latke

Konkan Division

Kudal: Nilesh Rane vs. Vaibhav Naik

Ratnagiri: Uday Samant vs. Bala Mane

Rajapur: Kiran Samat vs. Rajan Salvi

Sawantwadi: Deepak Kesarkar vs. Rajan Teli

Mahad: Bharat Gogavale vs. Snehal Jagtap

Dapoli: Yogesh Kadam vs. Sanjay Kadam

Guhagar: Rajesh Bendal vs. Bhaskar Jadhav

Karjat: Mahendra Thorve vs. Nitin Sawant

Palghar: Rajendra Gavit vs. Jayendra Dubla

Ambernath: Balaji Kinikar vs. Rajesh Wankhede

Boisar: Vilas Tare vs. Vishwas Valvi

Bhiwandi Rural: Shantaram More vs. Mahadev Ghatal

Kalyan West: Vishwanath Bhoir vs. Sachin Basre

Kalyan Rural: Rajesh More vs. Subhash Bhoir

Ovala-Majiwada: Pratap Sarnaik vs. Naresh Manera

Kopri-Pachpakhadi: Eknath Shinde vs. Kedar Dighe

Marathwada Division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West: Sanjay Shirsat vs. Raju Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central: Pradeep Jaiswal vs. Balasaheb Thorat

Parbhani: Anand Bharose vs. Rahul Patil

Sillod: Abdul Sattar vs. Suresh Bankar

Paithan: Vilas Bhumre vs. Datta Gorde

Kannada: Sanjana Jadhav vs. Udaysinh Rajput

Vaijapur: Ramesh Bornare vs. Dinesh Pardeshi

Dharashiv: Ajit Pingale vs. Kailas Patil

Umarga: Gyanraj Chougule vs. Praveen Swami

Kalamnuri: Santosh Bangar vs. Santosh Tarfe

North Maharashtra Division

Chopda: Chandrakant Sonawane vs. Prabhakar Sonawane

Nandgaon: Suhas Kande vs. Ganesh Dhatrak

Pachora: Kishore Patil vs. Vaishali Suryavanshi

Malegaon Bahya: Dada Bhuse vs. Advay Hire

Western Maharashtra Division

Barshi: Rajendra Raut vs. Dilip Sopal

Sangola: Shahaji Patil vs. Deepak Salunkhe

Radhanagari: Prakash Abitkar vs. K.P. Patil

Patan: Shambhuraj Desai vs. Harshal Kadam

Nevasa: Vitthalrao Langhe vs. Shankarrao Gadakh

Vidarbha Division

Buldhana: Sanjay Gaikwad vs. Jayshree Shelke

Mehkar: Sanjay Raimulkar vs. Siddharth Kharat

Balapur: Baliram Shiraskar vs. Nitin Deshmukh

Ramtek: Ashish Jaiswal vs. Vishal Barbate

Daryapur: Abhijit Adsul vs. Gajanan Lovete

Maharashtra Awaits a Defining Verdict

Historically, the Shiv Sena has held significant influence in Mumbai, Konkan, and Marathwada. The face-off in these regions will be crucial in determining which faction emerges stronger. Beyond mere electoral results, today’s outcome will shape the political identity of the Shiv Sena for years to come. Whose Shiv Sena is the "real" Shiv Sena? The voters' choice will answer this pressing question.