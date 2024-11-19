Maharashtra Elections 2024: Clash Erupts in Virar as Hitendra Thakur's BVA Accuses BJP's Vinod Tawde of Distributing Cash-for-Votes (Watch Video)

On the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Virar witnessed high drama as a clash erupted between Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and BJP activists in the presence of BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Tawde, BJP's General Secretary, faced allegations from BVA of distributing cash for votes. BVA chief Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing ₹5 crore to BJP workers during a meeting. According to Thakur, police recovered a diary allegedly documenting details of the money distribution.

BVA supporters stormed Vivant Hotel in Manvelpada, where Tawde was holding the meeting with BJP leaders, and reportedly flung cash at him. Police intervened and escorted Tawde from the scene. BVA members claimed they had received information about the meeting and alleged they witnessed Tawde distributing money to attendees. Thakur further alleged that Tawde had ₹5 crore in cash and two diaries containing names related to the distribution. The BVA raised concerns over the lack of webcasting in polling booths, particularly in the Nalasopara constituency, which has one of the two critical polling booths in Palghar district. In contrast, 93% of booths in the Vasai constituency, where Thakur faces BJP candidate Sneha Dube, were webcasted.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Workers of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi created a ruckus outside a hotel in Nalasopara Assembly constituency of Palghar today while a meeting of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde was underway inside. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur and… pic.twitter.com/ZoH5bnYloE — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

Thakur also claimed that Tawde later telephoned him to apologise for his presence in Virar. He urged police and election officials to investigate the alleged violation of the election code. The opposition leaders have seized the opportunity to slam the BJP for vote management. Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the Election Commission saying that Thakurs (referring to BVA leaders Hitendra and Kshitij Thakur) did what the Election Commission should have done, while the poll body was busy checking the opposition leaders' bags.

While, BJP leaders have come in rescue of their party general secretary Vinod Tawde saying the latter was holding a meeting ahead of the election and allegations of money distribution are false. As per reports, BJP spokesperson Manoj Barot said that this is a BVA's stunt and Vinod Tawde had come to meet the workers for poll planning. If there is an allegation of distribution of money then the Election Commission should investigate it, all the CCTV footage of the hotel can be be checked, he said.

In the Vasai constituency, a stronghold of independent candidates, seven contenders are vying for the seat, with the spotlight on three key figures: incumbent MLA Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), Congress leader Vijay Patil, and Sneha Dube of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vasai, part of Palghar's six Assembly constituencies (Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nalasopara, and Vasai), will go to polls on November 20 in a single phase, with results announced on November 23.