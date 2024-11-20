Maharashtra Elections 2024: Major Setback to Shiv Sena UBT in Solapur South and Ramtek as Congress Announces Support To Independent Candidates

For the past month, the state has been witnessing a whirlwind of campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections. Today, on voting day, long queues of voters can be seen outside various polling booths since early morning. This election is shaping up to be a battle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti. Within the MVA, the Congress’s role is causing a setback for Uddhav Thackeray’s candidates, particularly in the Solapur and Ramtek constituencies. Instead of supporting his own candidates, Thackeray has backed independent candidates endorsed by the Congress, leading to a likely blow to Thackeray's prospects due to the Congress's last-minute U-turn.

In Ramtek, Uddhav Thackeray nominated Vishal Barbate as the MVA candidate. However, Congress leader Rajendra Mulak defected and filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Notably, local Congress MPs and leaders have actively campaigned for Mulak’s independent candidacy. The day before voting, former minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar also urged voters to support Mulak, further complicating matters for the MVA in the constituency. This has exposed a division within the MVA. Similarly, in the Solapur South constituency, Thackeray received a blow from Congress leaders. Congress MP Praniti Shinde and former Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde announced their support for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi.

This open endorsement from the Shinde's is seen as a significant setback for Thackeray, as it undermines the MVA's unity, despite earlier claims that there would be no friendly contests within the alliance. The cracks within the MVA have become evident on the day of the election itself.

Sushil Kumar Shinde’s Statement

Sushil Kumar Shinde explained his position, saying, “I have been voting at this polling center for many years, and now Dharmaraj Kadadi is the candidate here. The atmosphere in the constituency is positive, and Kadadi is a good candidate with a bright future. While Mankar had received the nomination, he couldn’t file his form, so Mankar also decided to support Kadadi. The Shiv Sena has created a lot of confusion in this area. We have won here twice before. We have now explained the situation to them, and as a result, Congress has officially extended its support to Kadadi.”

Impact on Maharashtra’s Political Landscape

The Congress seems to be causing a stir in Maharashtra by strategically distancing itself from Uddhav Thackeray in several constituencies. The endorsement of Kadadi by Praniti Shinde has dealt a significant blow to Thackeray. This division within the MVA is bound to have widespread consequences across Maharashtra. BJP leader Praveen Darekar criticized the turmoil within the MVA, suggesting that the cracks within the alliance will have major repercussions and that Uddhav Thackeray may struggle to cope with this challenge. Darekar even hinted that the Congress’s behavior might lead to a response from Uddhav Thackeray’s supporters in Maharashtra.