Maharashtra: Electricity Distribution Company Splits Operations Into Two Divisions

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has reorganized its sub-divisions and branch offices that provide customer services. Under the new structure, operations have been divided into two categories: maintenance and repairs of power lines, and revenue collection and billing. Engineers and technical staff in the maintenance and repair division will handle upkeep of the electricity network, carry out repairs, set up new systems, address supply-related complaints, and ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Meanwhile, staff in the revenue and billing division will focus on new electricity connections, accurate billing, resolving billing disputes, and recovering outstanding dues.

The restructuring began on a pilot basis on Wednesday, October 1. Performance will be reviewed over the next month, and the final framework will be implemented on November 1. Currently, MSEDCL operates through 16 zones across the state with 147 divisions, 652 sub-divisions, 3,274 branch offices, and 4,188 substations, employing nearly 44,000 engineers and technical personnel. These offices manage a wide range of responsibilities, including new connections, monthly billing, system maintenance, repairs, arrears collection, and reducing electricity losses. Until now, engineers and staff had to handle 10–12 tasks simultaneously under a structure that had remained unchanged for nearly 25 years.

The new framework has been designed keeping in mind consumer numbers and geographical spread in urban, rural, and remote regions. Staffing levels for engineers and technical employees have also been revised accordingly. As part of the changes, the state will see the addition of 2 new division offices, 37 new sub-divisions, and 30 new branch offices, creating 876 new posts for engineers and technical workers. Each maintenance team will now consist of 10 members, including an executive engineer, assistant engineer, and technical staff, who will manage substations and power line upkeep. Every sub-division will now function with two separate wings: one for revenue and billing, and the other for maintenance and repairs.

MSEDCL stated that this restructuring will reduce the workload of employees, bring more efficiency to their roles, and allow them to focus on specialized tasks rather than managing all responsibilities at once. This is expected to improve staff productivity, regulate working hours, and ensure faster, more responsive customer service.

However, 35 subdivisions in districts with lower consumer density, such as Nandurbar, Washim, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, and Gondia, have been excluded from the reorganization for now. Additionally, in flood-affected districts including Beed, Nanded, Dharashiv, and Solapur, the new structure will only be implemented once restoration of damaged power infrastructure is completed.