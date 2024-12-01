Maharashtra EVM Debate: Sadabhau Khot Questions Baba Adhav’s Allegations on Election Process

Doubts have been raised about the EVMs and the assembly election process following serious allegations by senior social activist Baba Adhav, who began a self-immolation fast in Pune. He withdrew from the fast on Saturday. Baba Adhav criticized the election process, claiming that the distribution of money before the elections amounted to corruption and questioning the Election Commission's failure to intervene. He further alleged that the use of EVMs and money led to a distorted result in the Maharashtra state assembly elections, and that democracy had been "stripped of its clothes."

In response, MLA Sadabhau Khot has addressed Baba Adhav's allegations on social media.

"Baba Adhav Saheb, I respect the work you have done in the social sector. However, before criticizing EVMs, we must first clarify one thing: why were EVM machines allegedly set in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Muslim-majority areas? Why did the Mahayuti get fewer votes there, and why is there no ‘setting’ in those regions? Such questions are being raised by the public," Khot said.

He added, "The public’s voice could not accept that such allegations are taken as valid. In the age of science, these baseless allegations don’t undermine the credibility of democracy, but instead damage the reputation of those who make them."

The EVM issue has become a major topic after the Maharashtra assembly election results, with opposition parties, including Congress, raising concerns about the integrity of the voting machines. Leaders from Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's Congress have also questioned the EVMs. In response, the Election Commission has invited Congress leaders for a discussion on the matter.