Maharashtra experiences winter chill, Dhule coldest at 4.5 degree Celsius

In the last few days, the cold wave has intensified in Maharashtra. The maximum temperature in many parts of the state dropped sharply. The state was hit by unseasonal rains a few days ago. As a result, the temperature has dropped due to siltation in the air, experts said. Dhule district recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. However, in Nandurbar and Nashik's Niphad, the mercury has dropped to five degrees Celsius. The effect of the dust storm was also evident. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a drop in temperature in the state along with Mumbai for the next two to three days due to the western cyclone. Mumbai also recorded a low of 14 degrees Celsius during the season.

The temperature in Satara district has dropped. The Vennalake area recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. In Mahabaleshwar, the mercury has reached 6.5 degrees. Wai has a temperature of 9 degrees, while Satara had a temperature of 11.3 degrees. Pune recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Parbhani district has also dropped. The temperature in Parbhani district is at 8.6 degrees Celsius. In Nandurbar district, mercury was recorded below five degrees Celsius in the mountain ranges of Satpuda on the second day. The temperature in the surface area has reached 8.5 degrees Celsius. In remote mountainous areas the temperature is three to four degrees Celsius lower than the surface area.

The effect of dust storms, mainly with increasing cold, was also observed. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the temperature in the state will drop for the next two to three days due to the western cyclone.