Maharashtra: Famous Tulja Bhavani Temple in Dharashiv To Go Under Repair; Work Orders of Rs 58 Crore Issued

An official has said the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district will undergo repairs and conservation work, during which unauthorised constructions on the premises will be pulled down.

The famous 12th-century temple dedicated to Goddess Tulja Bhavani is located at Tuljapur and draws devotees from across the state and beyond. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) maintains this protected monument.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Dharashiv district collector Sachin Ombase said, "The temple will undergo repairing and conservation work in two phases. Work orders of Rs 58 crore have been issued."