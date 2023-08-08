Maharashtra: Farmer installs CCTV camera in Farm to keep an eye on tomatoes

Heavy demand and skyrocketing prices of tomatoes have prompted a farmer from Maharashtra to install a CCTV camera on his field to keep a check on his tomato plantation. The red berries are being sold between Rs 100 and Rs 200 across the country.

After tomato thieves assaulted his field in Shahpur Banjar, some 20 kilometres from Aurangabad, the grower said he embraced digital surveillance.

Sharad Rawte told PTI that he cannot afford to lose any more tomatoes, which are currently the most in demand. He claims that a carton of 22-25 kg of tomatoes is now selling for Rs 3,000.

Rawte said his farm is spread across 5 acres and he has grown tomatoes on 1.5 acres, which could easily fetch him Rs 6-7 lakh. Around 10 days ago, 20-25 kilos of tomatoes were stolen from my farm in Gangapur taluka. To protect the remaining crop that is yet to ripen, I’ve installed a CCTV camera worth Rs 22,000,” he said.

The farmer said the camera runs on solar energy so he doesn’t have to worry about its power supply. “I can also check the visuals anywhere on my phone, he said.