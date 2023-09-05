Maharashtra: Farmers stage protest in Latur district for various demands

In order to get the government to declare a natural disaster due to the wilting of Kharif crops due to a lack of rain, Shetkari Sanghatana activists staged a protest on Tuesday in the Maharashtra district of Latur.

Protesters staged a road blockade on the Udgir-Nilanga road and also demanded that benefits of crop insurance be given to affected farmers.

The protesters urged the government to order banks to stop the recovery of crop loans from farmers. They demanded an uninterrupted supply of electricity for 12 hours every day.

A memorandum was submitted to government officials by local leaders of Shetkari Sanghatana.