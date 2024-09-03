Maharashtra: FDA Launches Drive Against Food Adulteration Ahead of Festive Season

As the Ganeshotsav festival approaches, followed by Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas, there is an expected surge in demand for food items such as khoya (mawa), sweets, paneer, curd, ghee, cooking oil, farsan (snacks), semolina, gram flour, flour, and dry fruits. With this increased demand, the incidence of food adulteration also tends to rise. To curb this and ensure the provision of safe, pure, and nutritious food to citizens, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated a special drive against food adulteration starting from September.

During the festive season, there is a significant demand across the state for milk and milk-based products such as khoya, sweets, paneer, curd, and ghee, along with food oils, farsan, semolina, gram flour, flour, dry fruits, etc. The increasing demand has led to rampant adulteration in these items. In response, the FDA has launched a special campaign from September to December to tackle food adulteration.

As part of this campaign, inspections will be conducted at the shops and factories of sweet manufacturers and sellers, as well as those of khoya-mawa producers and vendors. Each food safety officer has been instructed to inspect 10 manufacturers-sellers each month.

In addition, special attention will be paid to suppliers and vehicles transporting khoya and mawa, especially private buses and trucks. If necessary, raids will be conducted at relevant locations, and samples of suspected food items will be collected as per the instructions given.

To ensure that no one is exposed to contaminated food during the festive period, appropriate measures must be taken. The details of special campaign activities during the festive season must be mandatorily submitted every Monday in the Google spreadsheet provided by the headquarters. This directive has been issued by Vanam Ingawale to all divisional offices.

Through the "Food Safety on Wheels" initiative, emphasis will be placed on food safety through the distribution of food samples, training of food professionals, and raising awareness among consumers. Meetings with food professionals will be held, and they will be guided on legal provisions and hygiene practices.

The FDA has directed each Assistant Commissioner (Food) to convene a meeting of sweet manufacturers and sellers within their jurisdiction and issue clear instructions regarding the production, storage, transportation, and sale of sweets in a healthy environment.