Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at APMC's fruit market in Vashi, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) fruit market at Vashi in Mahararashtra's Thane district.

No casualties were reported since the traders and workers at the site rushed out in the open as the blaze quickly engulfed 20 galas. Meanwhile, three fire tenders have reached the spot and are dousing the blaze.

There is heavy encroachment inside the fruit market. Many wooden boxes and cardboard cartons used for packing fruits

are spread out, leading to a dangerous situation. The fire department must lodge an offence against the APMC administration and also the Turbhe ward officer for failing to curb such encroachments inside the wholesale market leading to this serious fire, said RTI activist Anarjit Chauhan.

