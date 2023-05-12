Maharashtra: Five shops gutted in fire in Palghar

At least five shops were destroyed in a fire in the Kasa area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday morning, but no casualty was reported, police said.

The fire broke out at around 5.30 am and was extinguished within half an hour, a police official said. At least five shops, some of them selling footwears and gift items were gutted, he said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known, the official added.

Earlier, Four goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said. The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, said the official.

According to Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local firemen controlled the fire in two hours. The house was reduced to ashes, and four goats that were tied inside it were charred to death, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.