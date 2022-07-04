Maharashtra Floor Test Result: MNS supports Shinde government in floor test

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government has passed the majority test. With 164 votes, the Shinde government won a vote of confidence in the Assembly. At this time Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, MNS, Prahar, and some independent MLAs showed faith in the Shinde government. During the majority test, BVA 3 votes, and MNS's Raju Patil voted in favor of the government.

All eyes were on the majority test to be held today after the Assembly Speaker's election. The Shiv Sena was shocked when another MLA from the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena joined the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar from the Kalamanuri constituency in the Hingoli district voted in favor of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde-BJP government won the first innings in the special session of the Assembly. After that, on behalf of the Shinde government, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday. Out of 55 MLAs in Shiv Sena, 40 MLAs have joined the Shinde group. Therefore, factionalism is seen in the Shiv Sena legislature. Sunil Prabhu has been appointed by the Thackeray group. On the other hand, the Shinde faction has canceled Prabhu's appointment saying that we have a majority, and appointed Bharat Gogavale as the main protagonist. During the vote of confidence, both sides issued a whip. However, 40 MLAs voted for Sunil Prabhu's whip. Therefore, the legal battle between Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction and Shinde faction is likely to intensify.

