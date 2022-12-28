Maharashtra: Flying lanterns banned in Mumbai for 30 days by Mumbai Police

Police issued an order on Wednesday prohibiting the flying and sale of lanterns in the city until January 29, 2023.

An order issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police, said reports had been received that, due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police, it was noticed that the use, sale, and storage of lanterns during December 31, 2022, to January 29, 2023, in the Mumbai Police jurisdiction may cause grave danger to human life, safety, and injury to public property.

It added that some restrictions should be put in place on flying lantern activities, usage, sale, and storage in the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent antisocial elements from utilising such lanterns during the given period in Mumbai and that immediate action is required to prevent this.

According to the police order, no flying activities of this sort, as well as their use, sale, or storage, are permitted within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police for a period of 30 days, from December 31 to January 29.

"It is a standard order that is examined and issued every 30 days," an official stated.

According to the order, anyone who violates the order would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.