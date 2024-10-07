Maharashtra Fuel Prices: Check What Is the Price of Petrol and Diesel in October 2024

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2024 11:13 AM2024-10-07T11:13:31+5:302024-10-07T11:15:38+5:30

As of October 7, 2024, fuel prices in Maharashtra have shown some stability with minor fluctuations in certain areas. ...

Maharashtra Fuel Prices: Check What Is the Price of Petrol and Diesel in October 2024

As of October 7, 2024, fuel prices in Maharashtra have shown some stability with minor fluctuations in certain areas. For example, in Mumbai, petrol is priced at approximately ₹107 per liter, while diesel costs around ₹94 per liter. Other cities like Pune and Nagpur are witnessing similar trends.

The prices are influenced by international crude oil rates, exchange rates, and taxes. Residents in some regions are relieved by this stability despite the overall high cost of fuel.

City 

 Petrol Price (Per liter)

Diesel (Per liter)

Ahmednagar

 104.19

 90.73

Akola

104.05

90.62

Amravati 

105.36

91.87

Aurangabad

104.93

91.43

Bhandara

104.93

91.46

Beed

104.73

90.95

Buldhana

104.76

91.27

Chandrapur

104.04

90.61

Dhule

104.90

90. 64 

Gadchiroli

105.18

 91.71

Gondia

105.47

91.98

Hingoli

104.99

91.51

Jalgaon

104.34

90.87

Jalna

105.86

 92.29

Kolhapur    

105.36| 91.87 

Latur

105.16 

92.67 

Mumbai

103.44  

89.97

Nagpur

103.96

90.52

Nanded

 105.81 

92.31

Nandurbar

105.14

91.64

Nashik

 104.64

91.12

 Osmanabad

104.83 

91.36

 Palghar 

103.86

90.37

 Parbhani

107.39

93.79 

Pune

104.53

९१.०४

Raigad

105.03 

91.50 

Ratnagiri

105.57 

92.04

Sangli 

103.96  

 90.53  

Satara

104.68 

91.21  

Sindhudurg

105.89 

92.38 

Solapur

104.69

91.22

Thane

103.69

90.20

Wardha

104.44

90.99

Washim

104.87

91.40

Yavatmal

105.37

91.88

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum set petrol and diesel prices every morning at six, informing citizens of the rates applicable in their cities. These prices are influenced by global crude oil prices and include various costs like taxes (VAT), freight, and local charges, resulting in price variations across cities.

How to check rates via SMS?

Petrol and diesel prices are available nationwide, based on international crude oil rates. To receive daily fuel prices for your city by SMS, Indian Oil (IOC) customers can text RSP to 9224992249, HPCL customers can send HPPRICE to 9222201122, and BPCL customers can text RSP to 9223112222.

