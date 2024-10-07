Maharashtra Fuel Prices: Check What Is the Price of Petrol and Diesel in October 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 7, 2024 11:13 AM2024-10-07T11:13:31+5:302024-10-07T11:15:38+5:30
As of October 7, 2024, fuel prices in Maharashtra have shown some stability with minor fluctuations in certain areas. For example, in Mumbai, petrol is priced at approximately ₹107 per liter, while diesel costs around ₹94 per liter. Other cities like Pune and Nagpur are witnessing similar trends.
The prices are influenced by international crude oil rates, exchange rates, and taxes. Residents in some regions are relieved by this stability despite the overall high cost of fuel.
City
Petrol Price (Per liter)
Diesel (Per liter)
Ahmednagar
104.19
90.73
Akola
104.05
90.62
Amravati
105.36
91.87
Aurangabad
104.93
91.43
Bhandara
104.93
91.46
Beed
104.73
90.95
Buldhana
104.76
91.27
Chandrapur
104.04
90.61
Dhule
104.90
90. 64
Gadchiroli
105.18
91.71
Gondia
105.47
91.98
Hingoli
104.99
91.51
Jalgaon
104.34
90.87
Jalna
105.86
92.29
Kolhapur
|105.36
|| 91.87
Latur
105.16
92.67
Mumbai
103.44
89.97
Nagpur
103.96
90.52
Nanded
105.81
92.31
Nandurbar
105.14
91.64
Nashik
104.64
91.12
Osmanabad
104.83
91.36
Palghar
103.86
90.37
Parbhani
107.39
93.79
Pune
104.53
९१.०४
Raigad
105.03
91.50
Ratnagiri
105.57
92.04
Sangli
103.96
90.53
Satara
104.68
91.21
Sindhudurg
105.89
92.38
Solapur
104.69
91.22
Thane
103.69
90.20
Wardha
104.44
90.99
Washim
104.87
91.40
Yavatmal
105.37
91.88
Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum set petrol and diesel prices every morning at six, informing citizens of the rates applicable in their cities. These prices are influenced by global crude oil prices and include various costs like taxes (VAT), freight, and local charges, resulting in price variations across cities.
How to check rates via SMS?
Petrol and diesel prices are available nationwide, based on international crude oil rates. To receive daily fuel prices for your city by SMS, Indian Oil (IOC) customers can text RSP
