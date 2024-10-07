Maharashtra Fuel Prices: Check What Is the Price of Petrol and Diesel in October 2024

As of October 7, 2024, fuel prices in Maharashtra have shown some stability with minor fluctuations in certain areas. For example, in Mumbai, petrol is priced at approximately ₹107 per liter, while diesel costs around ₹94 per liter. Other cities like Pune and Nagpur are witnessing similar trends.

The prices are influenced by international crude oil rates, exchange rates, and taxes. Residents in some regions are relieved by this stability despite the overall high cost of fuel.

City Petrol Price (Per liter) Diesel (Per liter) Ahmednagar 104.19 90.73 Akola 104.05 90.62 Amravati 105.36 91.87 Aurangabad 104.93 91.43 Bhandara 104.93 91.46 Beed 104.73 90.95 Buldhana 104.76 91.27 Chandrapur 104.04 90.61 Dhule 104.90 90. 64 Gadchiroli 105.18 91.71 Gondia 105.47 91.98 Hingoli 104.99 91.51 Jalgaon 104.34 90.87 Jalna 105.86 92.29 Kolhapur 105.36 | 91.87 Latur 105.16 92.67 Mumbai 103.44 89.97 Nagpur 103.96 90.52 Nanded 105.81 92.31 Nandurbar 105.14 91.64 Nashik 104.64 91.12 Osmanabad 104.83 91.36 Palghar 103.86 90.37 Parbhani 107.39 93.79 Pune 104.53 ९१.०४ Raigad 105.03 91.50 Ratnagiri 105.57 92.04 Sangli 103.96 90.53 Satara 104.68 91.21 Sindhudurg 105.89 92.38 Solapur 104.69 91.22 Thane 103.69 90.20 Wardha 104.44 90.99 Washim 104.87 91.40 Yavatmal 105.37 91.88

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum set petrol and diesel prices every morning at six, informing citizens of the rates applicable in their cities. These prices are influenced by global crude oil prices and include various costs like taxes (VAT), freight, and local charges, resulting in price variations across cities.

How to check rates via SMS?

Petrol and diesel prices are available nationwide, based on international crude oil rates. To receive daily fuel prices for your city by SMS, Indian Oil (IOC) customers can text RSP to 9224992249, HPCL customers can send HPPRICE to 9222201122, and BPCL customers can text RSP to 9223112222.

