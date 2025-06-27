Maharashtra FYJC 2025 First Merit List To be Released on This Date After Another Delay

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has announced a revised date for the release of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 CAP Round 1 merit list. Initially scheduled for June 26, the merit list will now be released on June 30, 2025, on the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The delay has left more than 1.2 million students, who recently cleared their Class 10 exams, in a state of anxiety and uncertainty. The postponement comes after technical glitches disrupted the admission process, affecting the generation of branch-wise cutoff details for various colleges.

A circular issued by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary Education, attributed the delay partly to a court order staying the implementation of social reservations for vacant seats in minority institutions. As a result, modifications were required in the admission software, and testing of the revised system is currently underway.

An official from the education department acknowledged the setback, stating, “There was a problem in generating branch-wise cut-off details for colleges, which affected the release of the list.”

How to Check FYJC 2025 Round 1 Merit List

Once released, students can follow these steps to check and download their merit list:

Visit the official portal: mahafyjcadmissions.in Click on the ‘FYJC 1st Merit List 2025’ download link Log in using your credentials (application ID and password) View the displayed merit list on your screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Students and parents are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding further admission rounds and counselling procedures.