Maharashtra FYJC 2025 First Merit List To be Released on This Date After Another Delay
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 27, 2025 12:14 IST2025-06-27T12:12:04+5:302025-06-27T12:14:33+5:30
The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has announced a revised date for the release of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 CAP Round 1 merit list. Initially scheduled for June 26, the merit list will now be released on June 30, 2025, on the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in.
The delay has left more than 1.2 million students, who recently cleared their Class 10 exams, in a state of anxiety and uncertainty. The postponement comes after technical glitches disrupted the admission process, affecting the generation of branch-wise cutoff details for various colleges.
A circular issued by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary Education, attributed the delay partly to a court order staying the implementation of social reservations for vacant seats in minority institutions. As a result, modifications were required in the admission software, and testing of the revised system is currently underway.
An official from the education department acknowledged the setback, stating, “There was a problem in generating branch-wise cut-off details for colleges, which affected the release of the list.”
How to Check FYJC 2025 Round 1 Merit List
Once released, students can follow these steps to check and download their merit list:
Visit the official portal: mahafyjcadmissions.in
Click on the ‘FYJC 1st Merit List 2025’ download link
Log in using your credentials (application ID and password)
View the displayed merit list on your screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Students and parents are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding further admission rounds and counselling procedures.