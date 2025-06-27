Maharashtra FYJC 2025 First Merit List To be Released on This Date After Another Delay

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 27, 2025 12:14 IST2025-06-27T12:12:04+5:302025-06-27T12:14:33+5:30

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 First Merit List To be Released on This Date After Another Delay

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has announced a revised date for the release of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 CAP Round 1 merit list. Initially scheduled for June 26, the merit list will now be released on June 30, 2025, on the official website — mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The delay has left more than 1.2 million students, who recently cleared their Class 10 exams, in a state of anxiety and uncertainty. The postponement comes after technical glitches disrupted the admission process, affecting the generation of branch-wise cutoff details for various colleges.

A circular issued by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary Education, attributed the delay partly to a court order staying the implementation of social reservations for vacant seats in minority institutions. As a result, modifications were required in the admission software, and testing of the revised system is currently underway.

An official from the education department acknowledged the setback, stating, “There was a problem in generating branch-wise cut-off details for colleges, which affected the release of the list.”

How to Check FYJC 2025 Round 1 Merit List

Once released, students can follow these steps to check and download their merit list:

  1. Visit the official portal: mahafyjcadmissions.in

  2. Click on the ‘FYJC 1st Merit List 2025’ download link

  3. Log in using your credentials (application ID and password)

  4. View the displayed merit list on your screen

  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Students and parents are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding further admission rounds and counselling procedures.

