Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: What Candidates Should Do After 1st Merit List Is Out – Key Dates and Instructions

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department released the first allotment list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions on June 28. Students who applied for Class 11 admissions under the Centralised Admission Process can now check their seat status at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Candidates allotted a seat in this round must confirm their admission between June 30 and July 7. The admission must be confirmed within this time frame to secure the seat. Those who do not confirm their admission during this period will lose their allotment. The second round of the FYJC admission process is set to begin on July 9.

A total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have participated in the admission process this year. These institutions are offering 21,23,040 seats in total. Of these, 18,97,526 seats are available through the Centralised Admission Process while 2,25,514 seats are reserved under various quotas.

How to Check FYJC 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment

Step 1 – Go to mahafyjcadmissions.in

Step 2 – Click on the link for "CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025"

Step 3 – Enter application ID and date of birth

Step 4 – Click submit to view the seat allotment status

Step 5 – Download the allotment letter and print a copy for future reference

Students are advised to complete admission formalities as per the given schedule and follow updates on the official FYJC admission portal.