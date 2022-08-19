A team of girls participated in a Dahi Handi competition, on Friday, in Dadar Nakshatra Lane, Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami. In the video, the girls can be seen forming a human pyramid to break the earthen pot filled with milk-based food hanging mid-air.The Dahi Handi competition is popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat and is also known as Utlotsavam. The participants (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramids to reach an earthen pot containing milk-based food suspended mid-air, and break it. It symbolises victory through unity.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Girls participate in the Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami



Visuals from Dadar Nakshatra Lane, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0PwbhPd1y2 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The competition emulates the story of Lord Krishna and his friends creating a human pyramid to steal butter or curd from pots which were hung at a height by the women in Vrindavan.Last month, the Maharashtra government announced that there would be no restrictions on celebrating religious festivals, including Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi, this year.Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, announced in the state Legislative Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.The adventure sport tag will allow young participants of Dahi Handi events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.