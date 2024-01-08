Maharashtra Godown Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Godown in Uran, Fire Tenders at the Spot

A massive fire erupted at the Samveda logistics godown in Uran, near Vindhane Kanthavali village in Maharashtra. The fire broke out suddenly, causing significant damage to goods and the godown. Firefighters and fire engines have reached the spot to combat the blaze.

The incident has raised concerns about the potential spread of the fire, given the presence of numerous adjacent godowns. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Huge fire breaks out in a warehouse in Maharashtra's Uran, fire tenders present on the spot pic.twitter.com/FWnxWnriQL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

The goods stored in these godowns were destined for JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the fire, and no casualties have been reported thus far. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.