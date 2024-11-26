Maharashtra Government Formation: Eknath Shinde Resigns As CM Amid Suspense Over Next New Successor (Watch Video)

Eknath Shinde resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday and was appointed the caretaker chief minister by the Governor.. Shinde submitted his resignation to Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan. Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), also visited the Raj Bhavan.

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) submits his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.#MaharashtraNews



The development comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a commanding victory in the recent state assembly elections, winning 230 out of the 288 seats.His resignation came amid suspense on who would be the next chief minister of the state.BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde are reportedly vying for the top political position of Maharashtra.

