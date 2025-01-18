Maharashtra Government Forms Panels to Tackle Encroachments on Ancient Forts

The Maharashtra government announced on Saturday the formation of district-level committees to address encroachments on ancient forts. State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar stated that these panels would work to remove existing encroachments and prevent further illegal occupation of these historic sites.

Shelar highlighted that Maharashtra is home to 47 forts protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and 62 state-protected forts managed by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

"These forts are a vital part of the state's cultural legacy and require robust measures to ensure their conservation and preservation and to prevent encroachments", he said while addressing a press conference.

Shelar expressed concerns over encroachments on Central and state-protected forts, as well as unprotected ones, citing threats to their structural integrity, historical significance, and law and order. He stated that district-level committees would be formed to tackle these issues and ensure the preservation of these sites.

The committees will be headed by district collectors and include the commissioner of police, Zilla Parishad CEO, superintendent of police, municipal commissioner and other officials, These panels will also include chief officers of municipal councils, municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, concerned deputy conservator of forests, superintendent of archaeology, assistant director of Archaeology, Regional Port Authority, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and resident deputy collector.

