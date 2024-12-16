Maharashtra Government Introduces Bill for Direct Punishment of Alcohol Consumption at Forts

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chandrakant Patil has introduced the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Special Amendment Bill in the Assembly, aimed at curbing incidents of alcohol consumption and damage to structures at forts and historical sites.

Patil said the importance of the bill, noting that previously, there were no legal provisions to address large-scale drinking or damage to buildings on these sites. The new amendment proposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh and a two-year prison sentence for offenders.

The decision to enact the law was approved by the Cabinet when Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister, and it was subsequently drafted. In 2020, the government had introduced a provision for a one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 for those found guilty of consuming alcohol or drugs at forts.

However, due to recurring incidents of such offenses, the government has now taken a more stringent approach. Calls for tougher laws have been raised multiple times in the Assembly, leading to an increase in both the length of the sentence and the amount of the fine.

