Maharashtra Government Launches ‘Har Ghar Durga Abhiyan’ to Teach Self-Defence Amid Rising Assault Cases

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha On Monday launched the 'Har Ghar Durga Abhiyan', a new initiative aimed at providing self-defense training to female students in government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. The core idea of the campaign is straightforward yet impactful—just as physical education is a standard part of school curricula, self-defense should be an essential component of a girl's education.

Under this program, spearheaded by Lodha, girls will receive a minimum of two hours of self-defense training each week throughout the year. They will be introduced to fundamental martial arts techniques such as karate and judo, equipping them with skills to protect themselves in difficult situations. Local NGOs will be instrumental in delivering this training, ensuring that each girl not only acquires these skills but also builds the confidence to apply them effectively. The initiative aims to enhance not just physical strength but also self-confidence and mental resilience.

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, the minister noted: “Maharashtra has a rich history, marked by the bravery of women like Rajmata Jijau and Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, who were formidable protectors and warriors. Through the 'Har Ghar Durga Abhiyan', we hope to inspire every girl in Maharashtra to embrace that same spirit of courage and strength. I encourage every female student to make the most of this opportunity. Together, we can confront any challenge and foster a safer, more equitable society.”



