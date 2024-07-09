Maharashtra Government Offers Free Higher Education for EWS, SEBC, OBC Girls: Know Criteria

The Higher and Technical Education Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday, providing free education to girls from Economically Backward, Socially and Educationally Backward, and Other Backward Classes categories in vocational courses. This decision, effective from the academic session 2024-25, stipulates that the income of the parents should not exceed eight lakh rupees per annum. It applies to both new admissions and already admitted girls. The initiative covers vocational courses under the Higher and Technical Education Department, Medical Education and Pharmaceuticals Department, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Departments.

Previously, girls from these communities received a 50% concession in tuition and examination fees for professional courses. This has now been increased to 100%. The decision will place an additional burden of Rs 906 crore on the state government's exchequer annually, as the state will reimburse the waived fees. Students admitted under the EWS reservation, who benefit from the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Tuition Fee Scholarship Scheme in their first year, will continue to receive this concession until they complete their course without needing to submit an income certificate every year.

Beneficiaries

The decision benefits girls in government colleges, government-aided non-government colleges, partially aided and permanent unaided colleges, technical colleges, public universities, government-approved universities, and sub-centers under public universities in the state. However, it does not apply to private deemed universities and self-financing universities.

Free Education for Orphans

The same government resolution also provides free vocational education for orphan boys and girls. This follows a historic decision made during Devendra Fadnavis's tenure as Chief Minister, which granted a one percent parallel reservation to orphans in government jobs.

Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, stated, "Our government has kept its promise of providing free education to girls. Children without financial means will no longer have to bear the burden of fulfilling their dream of education for girls."