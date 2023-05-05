Maharashtra Government plans new 110km highway linking Shirur, Karjat, and Pune

A new 110-kilometre highway linking Shirur to Karjat via Pune is currently under development, with an estimated cost of Rs. 10,000 crore. The project aims to enhance transportation infrastructure, foster economic growth, and generate employment opportunities by facilitating trade and commerce in the region.

The new highway will be developed in two stages, with the first stage consisting of building a 60-kilometer-long four-lane highway and the second stage consisting of constructing a six-lane highway for the remaining 50 kilometers. This initiative is part of a bigger plan to improve transportation infrastructure in Maharashtra, which is home to numerous major cities and industrial centers.

Officials believe that the highway will substantially decrease travel time between Shirur, Karjat, and Pune, thus facilitating the movement of people and goods in these regions. This initiative is predicted to have a substantial economic impact in the area, as it will stimulate the real estate sector, and developers are projected to launch new projects in areas alongside the highway.

Local residents and businesses are eagerly anticipating the highway project, which is expected to have a substantial impact on the region. The state government has expressed its dedication to completing the project on time and ensuring that it adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety.