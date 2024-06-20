Maharashtra Government To Establish Welfare Corporation for Rickshaw-Taxi Drivers and Owners

The Maharashtra government has decided to establish the Rickshaw-Taxi Drivers Owners Welfare Corporation, which will offer benefits such as insurance coverage and financial assistance to its registered members. This decision was made following a meeting between a delegation of autorickshaw and taxi drivers and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The corporation will provide scholarships to the children of registered members, including drivers and owners, and offer financial assistance for higher education. Additionally, it will facilitate skill development programs. A provision for gratuity will be available for those above 60 years of age through a nominal annual contribution.

The Chief Minister also highlighted a government self-employment scheme that offers a 35 percent subsidy. Senior officials and Shiv Sena leaders attended the meeting. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena won seven seats. The ruling alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, contested the elections together but fell short of expectations. Maharashtra is set to face assembly polls later this year.