Maharashtra government to felicitate winners of Khelo Indian Youth Games 2021

Maharashtra government will felicitate the winners of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 held in Haryana.

The state government said that gold medal winners will be given Rs three lakh in cash, silver medal winners Rs two lakh in cash while the bronze medal winners will be given one lakh. A sum of Rs 25,000 will be given to those who participated in the games.

Khelo India Youth Games was held in Panchkula, Haryana from June 4 to June 13 2021.

Haryana topped the medals tally winning 52 gold, 39 silver and 46 bronze medals. Maharashtra were second with 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze medals.

Karnataka finished third with 22 gold, including a whopping 19 from the swimming pool. Manipur were fourth with 19 gold and Kerala fifth with 18 gold medals.

( With inputs from ANI )

