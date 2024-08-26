Maharashtra Government to Implement Online Harassment Complaint System, Announces Ajit Pawar

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the Maharashtra cabinet reviewed Prime Minister Modi's directive on the online registration of women's harassment cases and decided to adopt a different approach to prevent such incidents.

At a program for the "Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" in Jalgaon on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned crimes against women as an unforgivable sin and said that ensuring women's safety should be a top priority.

Modi's remarks followed recent heinous incidents, including the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls in Badlapur near Mumbai. He pointed out that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita includes a dedicated chapter on crimes against women and children and announced the introduction of an e-FIR system for women who are unable to visit a police station.

Ajit Pawar confirmed that Maharashtra will promptly implement Modi's instructions. "PM Modi has instructed about filing complaints regarding such incidents online, and we have decided to implement it immediately. Several such cases are coming to the fore. We have decided to take a different approach to prevent such crimes, and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday," Pawar said.

The deputy chief minister called for the "strictest of strict" action against perpetrators of such crimes. He said, "Perpetrators should get capital punishment in these cases and the trial should be held in the fast-track court."