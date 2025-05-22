Maharashtra Government to Mandate Proof of Parking Before Car Purchase

In response to the rapid increase in car ownership over recent years, the Maharashtra government is introducing a new policy aimed at tackling the growing parking crisis. With the number of vehicles on the roads surging, urban areas, especially Mumbai, have seen worsening traffic congestion. To address this issue, the government plans to enforce regulations that will require prospective car buyers to show proof of available parking space before purchasing a vehicle. This move is expected to help manage traffic flow and ease the pressure on urban infrastructure.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnayak announced that under the new policy, car registrations will only be allowed if the buyer can present a certificate from the local municipal authority confirming the availability of a parking space. The government is also working on initiatives to increase the availability of parking facilities. Additionally, real estate developers will be required to provide adequate parking spaces along with residential units. Authorities believe this step will reduce congestion in high-density urban areas like Mumbai.

Sarnayak emphasized that the easy availability of car loans and the rising population have significantly contributed to traffic issues across the state. In many cities, frequent traffic jams are caused by an overwhelming number of vehicles competing for limited road space and parking. The minister stated that the government is determined to implement these new regulations strictly, ensuring better traffic management and urban planning. Citizens and developers alike will need to cooperate to bring long-term relief from daily traffic woes and improve the quality of life in congested city centers.