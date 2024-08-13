Maharashtra Government to Provide Free Vocational Higher Education for Women Under NEP 2020

In line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra state government will provide free vocational higher education for women. This initiative aims to increase female enrollment in vocational programs and ensure equal educational opportunities.

This decision seeks to offer higher education opportunities to girls who might otherwise be excluded due to financial constraints. Daughters of families earning up to ₹8 lakh annually are eligible for free degrees, certificates, and postgraduate education. The scholarship will be disbursed in two stages, directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

According to a FPJ, Under this plan, girls will have their annual education and exam fees fully waived. This initiative benefits all eligible girls admitted for the 2024–2025 academic year and earlier, as well as those currently enrolled. Admission fees paid by students will be reimbursed. To receive the funds, girls must link their bank accounts to their Aadhaar numbers.

Additionally, the Higher Education Department has set up a help desk and helpline for support with the program. Contact details are available at helpdesk.maharashtracet.org, or by calling 0796134440 and 07969134441.

The helpline operates on office days from 9 am to 6 pm. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil encourages people to use it. Applications for the scheme can be made online at https://mahadbt.maharashtra.gov. The scheme benefits female students in approved professional programs at state government colleges, government-aided non-government colleges, recognized universities, and other designated institutions.